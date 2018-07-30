Robert W. Baird Boosts Align Technology (ALGN) Price Target to $425.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $351.00 to $425.00 in a research report released on Thursday. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $353.79.
Align Technology opened at $353.77 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 90.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $160.37 and a 52 week high of $385.00.
In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 27,492 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.68, for a total transaction of $7,249,090.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,200.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $3,966,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,895,472.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,434 shares of company stock valued at $30,712,419 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Align Technology by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Align Technology Company Profile
Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.
