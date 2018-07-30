Robert W. Baird Boosts Align Technology (ALGN) Price Target to $425.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $351.00 to $425.00 in a research report released on Thursday. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $353.79.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology opened at $353.77 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 90.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $160.37 and a 52 week high of $385.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $490.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 27,492 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.68, for a total transaction of $7,249,090.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,200.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $3,966,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,895,472.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,434 shares of company stock valued at $30,712,419 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Align Technology by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.