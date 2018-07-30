Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (FNDA)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index accounts for about 5.8% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned about 0.31% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 46,725,264.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541,537 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 51,168,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,905,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823,997 shares during the period. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,839,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 113,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 47,342 shares during the period. Finally, American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,270,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $40.29 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index has a 12-month low of $33.34 and a 12-month high of $41.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.