Ring Energy Inc (REI) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Ring Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, July 26th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.57 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.47%.

REI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Ring Energy opened at $12.52 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Ring Energy has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $17.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ring Energy by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,907,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,129,000 after buying an additional 3,474,559 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,856,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,524,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Ring Energy by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,477,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,203,000 after buying an additional 645,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ring Energy by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,208,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,697,000 after buying an additional 408,222 shares in the last quarter.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. The company was founded by Lloyd T. Rochford and Stanley M. McCabe on July 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.