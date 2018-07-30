Rightmove (RMV) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Rightmove (LON:RMV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rightmove to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.89) price target on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Rightmove to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,300 ($56.92) to GBX 4,900 ($64.86) in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,572.33 ($60.52).

Shares of Rightmove opened at GBX 4,921 ($65.14) on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 3,846 ($50.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,595 ($60.82).

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

