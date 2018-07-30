Rheinmetall (RHM) Given a €130.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RHM. Commerzbank set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Independent Research set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Societe Generale set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, equinet set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €120.47 ($141.73).

Shares of RHM opened at €102.85 ($121.00) on Thursday. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €71.11 ($83.66) and a twelve month high of €116.80 ($137.41).

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

