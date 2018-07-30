Reviewing Westwater Resources (WWR) and Southern Copper (SCCO)

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ: WWR) and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westwater Resources and Southern Copper’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$19.28 million ($0.96) -0.36 Southern Copper $6.65 billion 5.56 $728.50 million N/A N/A

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Westwater Resources.

Dividends

Southern Copper pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Westwater Resources does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Westwater Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Southern Copper shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Westwater Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Southern Copper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Copper has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Westwater Resources and Southern Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Copper 5 4 2 0 1.73

Southern Copper has a consensus target price of $45.64, suggesting a potential downside of 4.69%. Given Southern Copper’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southern Copper is more favorable than Westwater Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Westwater Resources and Southern Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwater Resources N/A -51.56% -43.91% Southern Copper 12.80% 13.90% 6.41%

Summary

Southern Copper beats Westwater Resources on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc. operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds interests in the three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah. It also holds interests in various uranium projects in New Mexico and Texas, as well as in the Republic of Turkey. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc. in August 2017. Westwater Resources, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and three SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates five underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine that produces coal and coke; and a zinc refinery. It has interests in 44,182 hectares of exploration concessions in Peru; 148,122 hectares of exploration concessions in Mexico; 64,899 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina; 36,387 hectares of exploration concessions in Chile; and 7,298 hectares of exploration concessions in Ecuador. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation is a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

