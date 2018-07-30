Reviewing SWISS RE Ltd/S (SSREY) and AVIVA PLC/ADR (AVVIY)

SWISS RE Ltd/S (OTCMKTS: SSREY) and AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SWISS RE Ltd/S and AVIVA PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SWISS RE Ltd/S N/A N/A N/A AVIVA PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

SWISS RE Ltd/S has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVIVA PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SWISS RE Ltd/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of AVIVA PLC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SWISS RE Ltd/S and AVIVA PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SWISS RE Ltd/S 1 3 2 0 2.17 AVIVA PLC/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SWISS RE Ltd/S and AVIVA PLC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SWISS RE Ltd/S $42.49 billion 0.78 $398.00 million $0.26 88.35 AVIVA PLC/ADR $63.97 billion 0.41 $1.93 billion $1.39 9.44

AVIVA PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SWISS RE Ltd/S. AVIVA PLC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SWISS RE Ltd/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SWISS RE Ltd/S pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. AVIVA PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. SWISS RE Ltd/S pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AVIVA PLC/ADR pays out 70.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AVIVA PLC/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

AVIVA PLC/ADR beats SWISS RE Ltd/S on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SWISS RE Ltd/S Company Profile

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites casualty, property and specialty, agriculture, aviation, engineering, marine, life and health, retakaful, solvency II, and facultative reinsurance products, as well as trade credit, surety, and political risk reinsurance; structured reinsurance solutions; and insurance-linked securities. The company also offers customized products and standard insurance covers; and manages closed and open life and health insurance books. The company serves insurance companies, mid-to-large-sized corporations, and public sector clients. Swiss Re Ltd was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

AVIVA PLC/ADR Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles, property, and medical expenses, as well as liabilities, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities. In addition, the company offers home, commercial, pet, travel, critical illness, income protection, and private medical life insurance products. Further, it provides investment management services for institutional pension fund mandates; and manages various retail investment products, including investment funds, unit trusts, open-ended investment companies, and ISAs for third-party financial institutions, pension funds, public sector organizations, investment professionals, and private investors. The company markets its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as MyAviva, an online platform. The company was formerly known as CGNU plc and changed its name to Aviva plc in July 2002. Aviva plc was founded in 1696 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

