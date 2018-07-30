Reviewing Jianpu Technology (JT) & Sify Technologies (SIFY)

Jianpu Technology (NYSE: JT) and Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jianpu Technology and Sify Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianpu Technology 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jianpu Technology currently has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 61.39%. Sify Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.72%. Given Sify Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sify Technologies is more favorable than Jianpu Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jianpu Technology and Sify Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianpu Technology $222.21 million 4.00 -$31.06 million ($0.23) -23.35 Sify Technologies $318.04 million 0.20 $14.19 million N/A N/A

Sify Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Jianpu Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Jianpu Technology and Sify Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianpu Technology N/A N/A N/A Sify Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sify Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Jianpu Technology does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats Jianpu Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products. The company recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. Its platform provides sales and marketing, big data risk management, and integrated solutions primarily to financial service providers. The company operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. Jianpu Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers Internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services. The Data Center Services segment provides co-location, regular backup, server load balancing, and remote backup solutions; messaging, shared hosting, network, and security services; storage and virtualization services; and managed voice services to resident enterprises. The Cloud and Managed Services segment offers on-demand hosting services; and remote and onsite infrastructure management services that manages and supports customer operating systems, applications, and database layers, as well as utility-based on-demand storage service that manages the lifecycle of enterprise information. The Technology Integration Services segment provides data center build, network integration, information security, end user computing, and collaborative tools and solutions. The Applications Integration Services segment offers a range of Web-applications; and operates online portals, including sify.com and samachar.com, which acts as principal entry points and gateway for accessing the Internet, as well as related content sites. Sify Technologies Limited also provides Website design, development, content management, online assessment tools, and search engine optimization services; messaging and collaboration services and solutions; online testing engine and network management services; and online exam engine solutions. The company was formerly known as Sify Limited and changed its name to Sify Technologies Limited in October 2007. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

