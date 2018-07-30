Reviewing Erie Indemnity Company Class A (ERIE) and AXA Equitable (EQH)

Erie Indemnity Company Class A (NASDAQ: ERIE) and AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Erie Indemnity Company Class A and AXA Equitable, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erie Indemnity Company Class A 0 0 0 0 N/A AXA Equitable 0 4 8 0 2.67

AXA Equitable has a consensus target price of $25.36, suggesting a potential upside of 16.67%. Given AXA Equitable’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AXA Equitable is more favorable than Erie Indemnity Company Class A.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Erie Indemnity Company Class A and AXA Equitable’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erie Indemnity Company Class A $1.69 billion 3.37 $196.99 million $3.95 31.29 AXA Equitable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Erie Indemnity Company Class A has higher revenue and earnings than AXA Equitable.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.3% of Erie Indemnity Company Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.8% of Erie Indemnity Company Class A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Erie Indemnity Company Class A pays an annual dividend of $3.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. AXA Equitable does not pay a dividend. Erie Indemnity Company Class A pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Erie Indemnity Company Class A has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Erie Indemnity Company Class A and AXA Equitable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erie Indemnity Company Class A 11.59% 28.70% 15.16% AXA Equitable N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Erie Indemnity Company Class A beats AXA Equitable on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Erie Indemnity Company Class A Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services. The company operates three field offices. Erie Indemnity Company was founded in 1925 and is based in Erie, Pennsylvania.

AXA Equitable Company Profile

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement plans sponsored by educational entities, municipalities, and not-for-profit entities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The Investment Management and Research segment offers diversified investment management, research, and related solutions to a range of clients; and distributes its institutional research products and solutions. The Protection Solutions segment provides a range of universal life, indexed universal life, and term life products to help affluent and high net worth individuals, as well as small and medium-sized business owners; and a suite of life, short- and long-term disability, dental, and vision insurance products to small and medium-size businesses. The company was founded in 1859 and is based in New York, New York. AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of AXA S.A.

