Reviewing Enel Chile (ENIC) and Portland General Electric (POR)

Enel Chile (NYSE: ENIC) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Enel Chile has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Enel Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Portland General Electric pays out 63.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Portland General Electric has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Enel Chile and Portland General Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Chile 1 1 0 0 1.50 Portland General Electric 2 5 1 0 1.88

Portland General Electric has a consensus target price of $41.79, indicating a potential downside of 6.79%. Given Portland General Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Portland General Electric is more favorable than Enel Chile.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enel Chile and Portland General Electric’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Chile $3.79 billion 1.34 $524.07 million N/A N/A Portland General Electric $2.01 billion 1.99 $187.00 million $2.29 19.58

Enel Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Portland General Electric.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Chile and Portland General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Chile 12.03% 7.65% 4.99% Portland General Electric 9.74% 8.63% 2.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.1% of Enel Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Portland General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Portland General Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Enel Chile on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 6,351 megawatts of installed capacity with 111 generation units, including 38 hydroelectric, 22 thermal, and 51 wind powered generation units. It distributed electricity to approximately 1.8 million customers, including residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and toll customers. The company also provides consulting, management, administration, and contract operation services related to information systems, technological information, telecommunications, and control systems in South America; and develops real estate projects in Chile. The company was formerly known as Enersis Chile S.A. and changed its name to Enel Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Iberoamérica S.R.L.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 27,457 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities and power marketers in the United States and Canada. It serves approximately 875,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the Portland/Salem metropolitan area of Oregon. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.