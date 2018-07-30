Reviewing Copa (CPA) and Air France-KLM (AFLYY)

Copa (NYSE: CPA) and Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Copa pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Air France-KLM does not pay a dividend. Copa pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Copa and Air France-KLM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copa 0 4 5 1 2.70 Air France-KLM 1 4 0 0 1.80

Copa currently has a consensus target price of $127.71, suggesting a potential upside of 30.25%. Given Copa’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Copa is more favorable than Air France-KLM.

Profitability

This table compares Copa and Air France-KLM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copa 15.39% 19.24% 9.51% Air France-KLM -1.42% 32.01% 3.14%

Volatility and Risk

Copa has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air France-KLM has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Copa and Air France-KLM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copa $2.53 billion 1.63 $370.02 million $8.66 11.32 Air France-KLM $30.37 billion 0.12 -$309.70 million $2.32 3.70

Copa has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Air France-KLM. Air France-KLM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Copa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Air France-KLM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Copa beats Air France-KLM on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft. Copa Holdings, S.A. was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services. The company operates in France, Benelux, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Gulf, India, the Asia-Pacific, North America, Caribbean, West Indies, French Guyana, Indian Ocean, and South America. As of December 31, 2017, it operated fleet of 545 aircraft. Air France-KLM SA was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

