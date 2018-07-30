Reviewing Bank of America (BAC) and Green Bancorp (GNBC)

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) and Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of America and Green Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America $100.26 billion 3.17 $18.23 billion $1.83 16.97 Green Bancorp $190.76 million 4.75 $34.13 million $1.21 20.08

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than Green Bancorp. Bank of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of America has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Bancorp has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Green Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Bank of America pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Green Bancorp pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of America has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bank of America and Green Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America 0 7 10 0 2.59 Green Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bank of America presently has a consensus price target of $32.28, indicating a potential upside of 3.93%. Green Bancorp has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.00%. Given Green Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Green Bancorp is more favorable than Bank of America.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.9% of Bank of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Green Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bank of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Green Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of America and Green Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America 20.86% 10.06% 1.07% Green Bancorp 19.41% 10.86% 1.19%

Summary

Green Bancorp beats Bank of America on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. This segment provides its products and services through approximately 4,500 financial centers; 16,000 ATMs; call centers; and digital banking platforms. The GWIM segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products; and wealth management solutions targeted to high net worth and ultra high net worth clients, as well as customized solutions to meet clients' wealth structuring, investment management, and trust and banking needs, including specialty asset management services. The Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. Bank of America Corporation was founded in 1874 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Green Bancorp Company Profile

Green Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, letters of credit, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses. In addition, it offers various consumer loans, such as residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. Further, the company provides a range of online banking solutions, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; and extended drive-through hours, and ATMs, as well as banking through telephone, mail, and personal appointment. Additionally, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services. The company provides its services through 22 full service branches in the greater Houston and Dallas metropolitan areas, as well as in Austin, Louisville, and Honey Grove. Green Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

