Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 615 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $5,392,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $4,985,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $1,331,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $612,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust opened at $120.68 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $106.41 and a fifty-two week high of $135.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 33.70%. The company had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total transaction of $2,427,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,796,976. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.