Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires New Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $178,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $204,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $228,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Omar Segura sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $1,691,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $28,087,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,678,372 shares in the company, valued at $275,510,062.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,567,740 shares of company stock worth $114,002,232. 20.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.50 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opened at $70.05 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $77.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

