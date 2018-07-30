Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.81 per share for the quarter.

Restaurant Brands International opened at C$83.33 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$67.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.36.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Lisa Giles-Klein sold 25,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.03, for a total value of C$1,525,750.00. Also, Director Golnar Khosrowshahi acquired 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$79.70 per share, with a total value of C$451,899.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.67.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

