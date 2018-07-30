Research Analysts Set Expectations for GrubHub Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (GRUB)

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of GrubHub in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst T. Forte now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for GrubHub’s FY2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GrubHub had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. GrubHub’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GRUB. Canaccord Genuity set a $152.00 price target on shares of GrubHub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GrubHub from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of GrubHub from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.14.

Shares of GrubHub opened at $131.00 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. GrubHub has a 52 week low of $45.61 and a 52 week high of $141.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

In other news, Director Keith Richman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $939,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,323 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,083. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

