Research Analysts Offer Predictions for WesBanco Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (WSBC)

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.87. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $105.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

WSBC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

WesBanco opened at $48.75 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2,054.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth $204,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth $216,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $94,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $348,226.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

