Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lithia Motors Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (LAD)

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithia Motors in a report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q4 2018 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $9.50 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $11.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lithia Motors to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $129.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Lithia Motors opened at $82.16 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $127.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.42). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $2,470,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,586.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $538,499.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,137 shares of company stock valued at $9,068,480. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth $240,000.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

