Renishaw (RSW) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Renishaw (LON:RSW) in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 4,255 ($56.32) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Renishaw to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded shares of Renishaw to an add rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($71.48) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renishaw presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,765 ($49.83).

Renishaw opened at GBX 5,650 ($74.78) on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Renishaw has a 12-month low of GBX 3,024 ($40.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,820 ($77.04).

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 170.50 ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 167.80 ($2.22) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04). Renishaw had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 23.90%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 46 ($0.61) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $14.00.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, sells, distributes, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, position encoders, additive manufacturing systems, and vacuum casting machines.

