Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $689.25 million for the quarter. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 29.06%. On average, analysts expect Renewable Energy Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group opened at $16.55 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $617.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.00. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Roth Capital set a $21.00 target price on Renewable Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

In related news, CFO Chad Stone acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,283.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary Haer sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $115,013.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,248.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.

