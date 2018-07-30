Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Holdings Raised by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. UBS Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.63.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $37,612,405.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 291,388 shares of company stock valued at $95,611,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals opened at $367.60 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $281.89 and a twelve month high of $513.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.41). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.