Refereum (RFR) Market Cap Reaches $25.80 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cobinhood, IDEX and OKEx. Refereum has a market cap of $25.80 million and approximately $10.15 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Refereum has traded up 170.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003609 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012378 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00399185 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00163823 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013889 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000877 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,385,385,115 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, DDEX, Cobinhood, Gate.io and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.