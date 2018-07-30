REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (RDHL) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.75. 3,287,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,363% from the average session volume of 133,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $200.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.77.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative net margin of 726.64% and a negative return on equity of 114.27%. research analysts anticipate that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. It commercializes and promotes gastrointestinal products in the United States. The company's pipeline includes various drug candidates that are in advanced clinical development stages, including three Phase III-stage programs.

