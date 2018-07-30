Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,850 at Credit Suisse Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.80) to GBX 5,850 ($77.43) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,200 ($95.30) to GBX 7,000 ($92.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 6,400 ($84.71) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($97.95) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays set a GBX 6,400 ($84.71) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from £100 ($132.36) to GBX 6,500 ($86.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 7,064.09 ($93.50).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group opened at GBX 6,877 ($91.03) on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,562 ($73.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,110.43 ($107.35).

In related news, insider Christopher Sinclair acquired 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,030 ($79.81) per share, with a total value of £48,782.70 ($64,570.09). Also, insider Rakesh Kapoor sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,576 ($73.81), for a total value of £6,691,200 ($8,856,651.22).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.