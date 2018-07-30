REBL (REBL) Price Hits $0.0326 on Exchanges

REBL (CURRENCY:REBL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. During the last seven days, REBL has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One REBL token can currently be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000401 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). REBL has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of REBL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get REBL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003679 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012270 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000450 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00403947 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00030189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00168324 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000878 BTC.

About REBL

REBL’s launch date was November 4th, 2017. REBL’s total supply is 326,480,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,719,870 tokens. The Reddit community for REBL is /r/RebelliousCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . REBL’s official Twitter account is @RebelliousCoin . The official website for REBL is www.rebellious.io

REBL Token Trading

REBL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REBL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REBL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.