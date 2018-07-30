RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 298.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 33,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.40.

In other news, insider Michael J. Hartnett sold 105,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.34, for a total transaction of $13,501,624.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $272,391.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 228,736 shares of company stock worth $29,640,452 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ROLL stock opened at $141.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 4.60. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $146.22. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

