RB Capital Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the quarter. Royce Value Trust makes up 1.4% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RVT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 803,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 38,321 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 408,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 35,734 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 46.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 115,324 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 361,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $4,357,000. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Clark purchased 5,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $82,628.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,458.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter K. Hoglund purchased 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $37,113.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,628 shares of company stock valued at $208,917 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RVT stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. Royce Value Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for Royce Value Trust.

