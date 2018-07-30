RB Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 863 Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,816,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,920,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,420 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 39,296.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 929,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 926,996 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 49,540.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 907,422 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 905,594 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,794,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,302,183,000 after acquiring an additional 837,285 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,367,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 111,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $40,100,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A George Battle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.87, for a total transaction of $3,098,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,965.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 443,447 shares of company stock valued at $161,758,652. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $434.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “$375.13” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.19.

Shares of Netflix opened at $355.21 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.23 and a 12 month high of $423.21. The firm has a market cap of $154.68 billion, a PE ratio of 284.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

