Raymond James Reiterates Buy Rating for Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $145.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $135.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.76. 26,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess sold 8,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $995,791.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,033.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.5% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,312,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,149,000 after acquiring an additional 268,068 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9,443.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

