Randgold Resources Ltd. (GOLD) Short Interest Down 24.9% in July

Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,045,564 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the June 29th total of 1,391,391 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,985 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Randgold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Randgold Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Desjardins set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Randgold Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Randgold Resources from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Randgold Resources by 386.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Randgold Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Randgold Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 44,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Randgold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Randgold Resources by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,460,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,501 shares in the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Randgold Resources opened at $72.98 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.04. Randgold Resources has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Randgold Resources had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $273.28 million during the quarter. research analysts forecast that Randgold Resources will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

