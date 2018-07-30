Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.8448062956216 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE RPT traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.01. 9,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,239. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust alerts:

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.26). Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPT. ValuEngine cut shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. DA Davidson set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

In other news, Director Joel M. Pashcow sold 25,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $298,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,839.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel M. Pashcow sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,759.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,876. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Company Profile

RAMCO (NYSE:RPT) is a premier, national publicly-traded shopping center real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Farmington Hills, Michigan. The Company's primary business is the ownership and management of regional town centers, urban infill properties and neighborhood shopping centers primarily located in 15 of the 40 largest metropolitan markets in the United States.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.