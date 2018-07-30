Radium 24 Hour Volume Hits $132,374.00 (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One Radium coin can now be purchased for about $2.35 or 0.00028802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. Over the last seven days, Radium has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Radium has a total market cap of $8.23 million and $132,374.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00093510 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000455 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000271 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,510,969 coins. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org . Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

