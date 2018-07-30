Quotient Technology (QUOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Quotient Technology to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $86.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.29 million. On average, analysts expect Quotient Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quotient Technology opened at $14.75 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -113.46 and a beta of -0.24.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Monday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven R. Boal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $677,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,312,653 shares in the company, valued at $44,886,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,000. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc provides digital marketing platform that offers digital coupons and media solutions to consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands, retailers, and shoppers in the United States. The company operates its platform across various distribution networks, reaching approximately 60 million shoppers, including the app and Website of its flagship consumer brand, Coupons.com, other owned and operated properties, and various publisher partners.

