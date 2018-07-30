Quantenna Communications (QTNA) Issues Earnings Results

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Quantenna Communications had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Quantenna Communications updated its Q3 guidance to $0.14-0.16 EPS.

Shares of Quantenna Communications traded down $0.81, reaching $14.84, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 658,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,755. The stock has a market cap of $568.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -742.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.84. Quantenna Communications has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $20.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Quantenna Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Quantenna Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Quantenna Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

In other news, SVP David William Carroll sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $213,282.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Sam Heidari sold 26,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $419,567.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,721 shares of company stock worth $1,255,216. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

