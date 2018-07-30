QUALCOMM (QCOM) Raised to “Buy” at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QCOM. ValuEngine lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.25.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $62.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a positive return on equity of 19.06%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $44,617.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,286.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $618,626.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,593 shares of company stock worth $1,578,881 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,014,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $610,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,241 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,676,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,962,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $253,664,000 after buying an additional 1,553,810 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,584,128 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $357,496,000 after buying an additional 1,523,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,338,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.