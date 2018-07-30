Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Quad/Graphics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 44.4361518799313 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Quad/Graphics in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Quad/Graphics stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.27. 13,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,661. Quad/Graphics has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). Quad/Graphics had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Quad/Graphics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Fuller acquired 5,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,173.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides print and marketing services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

