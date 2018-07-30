Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for SLM Corp Lowered by Analyst (SLM)

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for SLM in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.28 million. SLM had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price target on shares of SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price target on shares of SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SLM from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SLM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.52.

SLM opened at $11.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. SLM has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $12.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

In other SLM news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 95,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $1,135,537.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl A. Goode sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $53,603.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,222. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.