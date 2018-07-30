Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive Inc Raised by Analyst (ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.68. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q1 2019 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $17.40 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 229.48% and a net margin of 13.42%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Guggenheim downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.38.

O’Reilly Automotive opened at $300.44 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $186.82 and a 12-month high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 13,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 77,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.18, for a total transaction of $22,022,813.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.46, for a total value of $135,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,870 shares of company stock valued at $59,829,120 over the last 90 days. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

