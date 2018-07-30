Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Ingersoll-Rand PLC Cut by William Blair (IR)

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IR. Cowen began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $97.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12 month low of $79.63 and a 12 month high of $98.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul A. Camuti sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,372,320 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is a boost from Ingersoll-Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.