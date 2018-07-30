Q4 2018 Earnings Forecast for United Bankshares, Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for United Bankshares in a research note issued on Thursday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst M. Schultheis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $185.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

UBSI has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of United Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

United Bankshares opened at $37.50 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,812,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,385,000 after buying an additional 601,236 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,218,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after buying an additional 60,016 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 1,254.9% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,093 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,328,000 after buying an additional 590,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 840,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after buying an additional 86,278 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.58%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

