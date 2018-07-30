Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Superior Energy Services, Inc. Raised by Piper Jaffray Companies (SPN)

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Superior Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Herbert now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Superior Energy Services’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.07 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen set a $12.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Superior Energy Services from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Superior Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Superior Energy Services opened at $9.35 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.09. Superior Energy Services has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPN. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Superior Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in Superior Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

