Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Decreased by Analyst

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) – Analysts at FIG Partners dropped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in a research report issued on Thursday, July 26th. FIG Partners analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

OLBK has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Sandler O’Neill cut Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) opened at $34.34 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $582.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.29. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 321,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 121,750 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 547,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after acquiring an additional 385,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 453.3% in the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 332,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 272,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 29,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,015,699.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,453.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Deadrick purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.23 per share, for a total transaction of $34,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,093 shares in the company, valued at $995,853.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,840 shares of company stock worth $169,011 and sold 67,356 shares worth $2,333,410. Insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

