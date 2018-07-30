Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Loblaw Companies Ltd (L) Lowered by Desjardins

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 26th. Desjardins analyst K. Howlett now expects that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “c$69.40” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.22.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$69.31 on Monday. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$63.03 and a one year high of C$70.39.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.01). Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of C$10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.29 billion.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Michael James Motz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.63, for a total transaction of C$656,300.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, credit card, insurance brokerage, gift card, and telecommunication services in Canada. It operates through three segments: Retail, Financial Services, and Choice Properties.

