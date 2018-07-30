Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for American Electric Power Company Inc Decreased by Analyst (AEP)

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for American Electric Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.50 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $71.14 on Monday. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $62.71 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.39%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $50,203.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,386 shares in the company, valued at $514,287.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,274,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,350,874,000 after buying an additional 560,773 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,681,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $801,249,000 after buying an additional 125,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Electric Power by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,237,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,771 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in American Electric Power by 5.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,253,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,313,000 after purchasing an additional 265,822 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 11.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,616,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,616,000 after purchasing an additional 458,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

