Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Customers Bancorp Inc Issued By B. Riley (CUBI)

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) – B. Riley dropped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, July 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $25.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $33.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,514,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director T Lawrence Way sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $940,248.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 232,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,424.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,035 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,525 in the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

