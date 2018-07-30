Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q3 2019 earnings at $5.40 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $6.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $137.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.08.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $111.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $61.37 and a 12-month high of $122.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 352.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000.

In related news, CFO Thomas George sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $1,186,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

