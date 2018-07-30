Q2 2018 Earnings Estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Issued By Capital One Financial

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 26th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy opened at $16.97 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $854.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,410,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after buying an additional 3,817,741 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,661,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 195.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,461,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,282 shares in the last quarter. Precocity Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 945.5% during the first quarter. Precocity Capital LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,852,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,509,000 after purchasing an additional 763,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

