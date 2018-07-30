Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS) Decreased by Analyst

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a report released on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPSS. JMP Securities raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS opened at $3.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.65. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $99.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.79 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 433.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,526 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

