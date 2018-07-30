Puzo Michael J Reduces Position in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES (ESBA)

Puzo Michael J trimmed its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES (NYSEARCA:ESBA) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESBA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES during the first quarter worth $173,000. Cobiz Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES by 2,475.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 65,772 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ESBA traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $16.29. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,718. Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

