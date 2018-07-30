Puzo Michael J Acquires 2,169 Shares of Novartis AG (NVS)

Puzo Michael J raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 3.0% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $47,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,360 shares of company stock worth $179,441. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $83.79. 61,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,315. The firm has a market cap of $193.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $94.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Novartis’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

